Gospel Music lovers in Lilongwe are expected to have fun during Easter holiday, as gospel musician Sister Miriam Kuseni has organized Easter celebration concert scheduled to take place on Monday, April 1 2024, at Sheaffer ICA Marque in Lilongwe.

Dubbed Easter Monday Gospel Bash, the event has been organized to bring families together to celebrate the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and also to reflect on spiritual lives.

The event will also bring together various Gospel musicians who are billed to perform including King James Phiri,Shammah Vocals,Ndirande Anglican Voices,Kamuzu Barracks Gospel singers,Marvelous Deeds,Maggie Mangani,Brenda Onsewa and Robertson Nyimbo.

Some of the Musicians like Evance Meleka,Debie,Farai Chazima,Violet Tengani Dumba and Heaven Ambassadors Champions are also on the menu to perform.

Speaking in an interview on Sartuday, Sister Mirrium Kuseni said people should expect a great event saying it will be characterized with prayers and teachings for the glory of God.

“People should come in large numbers to celebrate with us, there will be a lot of activities happening during the day, people will worship the Lord and they will not regret being part of the event.

“Our main aim is to plant the heart of worship unto lives because we strongly believe God honors the heart of worship, worship must be our culture! In worship God shows himself through the Holy Spirit. Therefore this is the right time to do so,” she said

In a separate interview both Shammah Vocalz and Maggie Mangani have confirmed to be part of this most anticipated Easter Monday Gospel Bash.

Mangani said she is more than ready to dish out the best performance while Shammah Vocalz popularly known as the Bongo Master said he can’t promise anything but he is optimistic that the show will be one in history .

Scheduled to start at 11 O’clock in the morning, the show will attract an entry fee of K4000 adults and K2000 children.