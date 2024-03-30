Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has described its victory in Karonga ward local government by-elections as a big signal that the northerners have not lost their hope and trust in the leadership of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking in a phone interview on Wednesday soon after the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared three of their candidates as winners, Deputy Regional Chairman for north [which consists of three districts; Karonga, Rumphi and Chitipa], Uchizi Mkandawire said the results are also against the recent Afrobarometer findings which said over 70 percent of Malawians are not comfortable with the current leadership of Chakwera.

According to Mkandawire, Karonga district is like a political mouthpiece in the Northern region and scooping all three seats mean that the region is still in love with Chakwera’s administration.

“Our opponents including some pundits have been attacking the leadership of Dr Chakwera as a failed one. And many expected that we shall not make it in this by-elections. But what the voters have said is totally different,” he added.

He said Malawians are aware that the problems the country is facing such as hunger or economic hardship are not because of Chakwera and that they’re because of natural disasters as well as global.

“Malawians are not stupid. They are able to follow current affairs and know the cause of the problems they’re facing. They’re also aware that Chakwera is doing all he can to save their lives but some politicians are politicizing it,” he disclosed.

He then said that people should expect MCP full house [MPs, councilors and Chakwera’s votes] in the coming 2025 elections.

Karonga district Chairperson for the ruling Malawi Congress Party, Emmanuel Nkhoma said the victory has silenced their opponents and the recent afrobarometer results.

But political pundits including George Phiri have asked MCP not to be over excited saying the by-elections results will not represent 2025 elections.