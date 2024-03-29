Minister of Local Government, Unity, and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, who is also Leader of the House in Parliament, has indicated that the passing of Private Members Bill No.1 of 2024, also known as the Cannabis Regulatory Amendment, will help Malawi boost its foreign and domestic revenue collection.

The Minister said the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, aims to grow the economy by producing and exporting Cannabis.

“The legalization of cannabis farming is not for smoking, but rather for industrial and medical purposes and the cannabis industry will be regulated, and unlicensed individuals will not be allowed to grow cannabis,” said Chimwendo-Banda.

He however highlighted that once President Lazarus Chakwera assents to the bill, it is expected to promote local participation in the cannabis industry and provide a platform for local licensed farmers to cultivate cannabis which is in high demand on the international market.