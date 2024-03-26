The newly elected supporters committee of Moyale Barracks says they have lined up several activities to increase revenue in order for the team to continue rewarding players with man-of-the-match accolades.

The elected supporters committee had a meeting with the management, a week after being ushered into various positions within the hierarchy of the committee.

The meeting was Chaired by the Commanding Officer Lieutenant Col Helbert Lemani and the committee, through its Chairperson Owen Banda, thanked the management for granting them the opportunity to meet before kicking off the 2024 season.

Banda also revealed that his leadership has lined up several activities to motivate the players so that they get the best out of them to avoid a repeat of what happened last season when they survived the chop on the final day of the season.

He also expressed the desire to introduce replica jerseys to expand the team’s revenue base and also to continue awarding man-of-the-match accolades to the players.

“We are planning to introduce replica jerseys for sale to increase our revenue base and enable us to continue rewarding the players with man-of-the-match accolades. We also have the intention to establish supporter’s zones and regional committees so that we increase the team’s supporter base nationwide,” he said.

In his response, Lt. Col. Lemani acknowledged that the team performed very poorly last season hence the need to work together to perform better this season. He also expressed concerns over the team’s failure to secure a sponsorship ahead of the new season and stressed the importance of working hard to make a positive impact and attract support from the corporate world.

He then assured the newly elected committee of his support to ensure that all the initiatives lined up for the team were achieved.