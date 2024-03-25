Sunbird Tourism, Malawi Stock Exchange listed hotel chain, has embarked on construction of a state of the art Conference Centre in Salima adjacent to the luxury lakeside resort, Sunbird Waterfront and the lakeside premier resort, Sunbird Livingstonia.

Worth K8 billion, the Conference Centre is expected to be open and ready for business by December 2024.

The centre aims to enhance customer experience for conference and event delegates, while keeping pace with global trends in the hospitality industry.

It will further strategically position Sunbird Waterfront and Sunbird Livingstonia as the leading hospitality providers for large-scale conference and entertainment events in the lakeshore area of Salima district.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Sunbird Tourism Chief Executive Samson Mwale said the facility will have a 500-seater main conferencing arena equipped with modern and state of the art conference facilities with a total conference capacity of 840 including 6 break away rooms with capacities ranging from 20 to 100 delegates.

Mwale added that the centre will also be home to a 200-seater restaurant, which will provide an enhanced dining experience.

“Our focus on investment through product development and improvement remains a priority in our strategy with the objective of improving customer experience and ensuring that our brand remains the preferred hospitality provider. The conference centre presents a game changer in the customer experience for meetings and events in Salima, the modern and upscaled facilities that comes with the Conference centre will ensure value for money for delegates, as well as Conference and Event Organizers.

“The facility will further complement our previous product development initiatives, and is aligned with the blueprint set for our Salima properties, where our objective is to have in place a loaded leisure and conference product, targeting our key segments, with a promise of a unique leisure filled MICE experience on our incredibly stunning shores of the Lake of stars,” he said.

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with 10 properties comprising of four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi.