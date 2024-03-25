Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has urged people in the country not to only rely on rain-fed agriculture but prioritize irrigation farming in a bid to combat food insecurity.

Chakwera made the remarks during the official launch of the Kholongo Multi-purpose Dam and the commemoration of this year’s World Water Day at Kasese in the area of Senior Chief Chakhadza, Dowa district.

The Malawi President said irrigation farming can improve and transform agriculture and make Malawi a food-secured nation.

“Once the Kholongo Multi-purpose Dam project is completed in 2026, the initiative will enhance and improve irrigation and fish farming in the district,” said Chakwera.

He added that the government is committed to constructing modern and high-standard infrastructure and urged the contractor of the project to come up with high-quality and sustainable infrastructure for the people of Dowa to fully benefit from the project.

Speaking about this year’s World Water Day commemoration held under the theme, “Leveraging water for peace”, President Chakwera urged water service providers to be transparent and fair when providing their services to create peace among members of communities.

“Water is peace, water is our health, without water we cannot have industries, without water we cannot live peacefully, let us use every opportunity to bring peace among Malawians in leveraging peace in the country,” said Chakwera.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia, said the launch of the Kholongo Multi-purpose Dam is a significant milestone in the provision of sustainable portable clean water among Dowa communities, saying the project is expected to promote and enhance improved irrigation systems and also be able to benefit 4,400 farming household in the district.

She added that with dedication, innovation, and collaboration, the project will address the needs of communities in transforming the livelihoods of Malawians.

In his remarks, Board Chairperson for Central Region Waterboard, Eddison Mombera, described the Kholongo Multi-purpose Dam as an iconic national project being financed by the Malawi government and complementing Malawi 2063’s Vision First 10-Year Implementation Plan (MIP-1).

On his part, Member of Parliament for Dowa Ngala constituency, Arthur Sungitsa, hailed President Chakwera for initiating the project, saying people in his constituency will be able to cultivate crops, conduct businesses, generate Forex, and also make Dowa a tourism hub.