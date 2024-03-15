Police in Chileka have arrested a 50-year-old man on allegations that he sexually abused a 14-year old girl on several occasions between October last year and February this year.

This is according to Chileka Police Station public relations officer, Sergeant Jonathan Phillipo, who identified the suspect as Paul Makani Mugawa.

Sergeant Phillipo has told us that in October last year, Makani Mugawa proposed the victim to be his lover and since then, the man had been sexually abusing the child till February this year.

It is also reported that the sexual abuse started when the suspect and the family of the victim were neighbours at Chilimba in Blantyre where the victim could go to play with the suspect’s daughter.

The publicist further reported that the mother of the child reported the matter to Chileka Police after being convinced that the man was raping her child.

The woman told the police that she once confiscated a Tecno pop 7 smartphone which the suspect bought and gave the child as a gift.

Upon receiving the matter, police officers at Lunzu Police Unit, referred the girl to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical examination where results have revealed that there was indeed penetration on the girl, a development which resulted in the arresting of Makani Mugawa.

Makani Mugawa is expected to appear before court soon after completion of paperwork to answer the charge of having sexual intercourse with a minor which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

Paul Makani Mugawa hails from Kantukule Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blanytre District