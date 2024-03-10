FAM President Fleetwood Haiya has challenged the Beach Soccer national team to beat their previous COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship record and win this year’s tournament which kicks off on Sunday in Durban, South Africa.

Haiya made the remarks on Saturday when he visited the team in Salima where they are camping in preparation for the tournament.

Malawi finished as runners-up in their only appearance at the regional competition during the inaugural championship held in Seychelles in 2015 when they lost 9-4 to Madagascar in the final.

Haiya said the team has what it takes to win gold as they make a return to the competition after missing the last two editions in 2021 and 2022.

“Despite not playing in many competitions since the team was formed in 2015, you have not disappointed whenever you are given an opportunity to compete.

“In your international debut in 2015 at the same tournament you won Silver medal. That was a great achievement being your first outing.

“But since then, you have been exposed to internation competition as you played in three COPA Dar es Salaam competitions and the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“Having qualified for AFCON you now have come of age to go back to COSAFA and do better than 2015 which is winning the cup.

“We know it is going to be tough with new teams like Saudi Arabia and Morocco in the picture. But for you to be the best , you must beat top sides. We will give you all the support to do well at the tournament,” said Haiya.

Malawi are in group A alongside hosts South Africa, Seychelles and Saudi Arabia. Group B has Morocco, Angola , Mozambique and Tanzania.

The team is expected to leave for South Africa on Thursday.

Source: FAM