Young people under Do Your Part Youth Organization in Mzuzu have demanded politicians to stop using the youth for violence acts ahead of the 2025 tripartite elections.

Founder of the organisation , Mathews Botha, made the remarks in Mzuzu at Katoto Ground on the sidelines of charity work where the organization distributed assorted items to 40 elderly people.

Botha said it is time for the politicians to start appreciating and supporting the youth and not using them for political gains.

“Do not use young people as tools of violence, instead use them in decision making that will bring positive change to the society,” Botha said.

Botha also called on young people to stop entertaining any politician willing to pay them for violence.

“Ask them [politicians] to engage you in policy making and developmental agendas to change the face of the country,” he added.

The organization distributed sorted items like clothes and Bibles, among other items.

Seventy-year-old Chikondi Banda who benefited from the donation expressed gratitude saying it was her first time to receive such assistance.

“I am thankful for what these young men have done today especially to the elderly. They should also do this to others,” Banda said.

Among organizations which took part in “Do your part initiative” were Mzuzu Mafia, Look Forward Foundation and Do Your Part.