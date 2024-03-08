Musician Lucius Banda has confirmed that he is in South Africa for a medical procedure relating to his kidney problem but he has assured Malawians that all is well.

Reports emerged on Friday that Banda is in South Africa for medical treatment, leading to speculations on social media the he was very sick.

However, the 53-year-old musician, in a video posted on his Facebook Page, says he is in South Africa for a medical procedure to fix an Arteriovenous fistulas which is used to connect him to a dialysis machine whenever he goes for dialysis treatment.

“Dialysis uses fistula which is implanted on the arm and when it breaks, it cannot be opened in Malawi. So I have come to get it opened here,” he said.

He added that he was seen using a wheelchair or a stick because of a temporary situation.

“Otherwise, I have started getting treatment and all is well,” said Banda who is also presidential advisor on arts.