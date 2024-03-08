The Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, says government has budgeted 100 billion Kwacha for irrigation farming in the country.

The Minister made the remarks when he toured 207 hectares of maize which have been cultivated at GBA Mega Farm in Traditional Authority (T/A) Khombedza in Chikwawa district.

Kawale expressed satisfaction with the progress at the scheme since it will contribute towards the national food reserve.

Kawale during the tour.

“A budget of 100 billion Kwacha has been allocated to production, primarily for irrigation farming. The government through the Ministry of Agriculture is focused on empowering and supporting farmers in commercial farming through loans, resources and technical expertise,” he said.

In his remarks, Greenbelt Authority Board Chair, Wester Kosamu indicated that they are planning to cultivate on 1000 hectares of readily available land once they acquire the required funds.

“A reservoir has been constructed and pipes connected to the lake and there is an additional scheme being managed by GBA in Mangochi district, where 400 hectares of raincrops are being grown and an anticipated expansion to 800 hectares under irrigation in April,” said Kosamu.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Chikwawa Irrigation Scheme is estimated to produce 300 metric tonnes of maize and it is creating employment for 200 people through casual labour.