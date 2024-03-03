UN Assistant-Secretary General and UNDP Regional Bureau for Africa Director, Ahunna Eziakonwa, is visiting Malawi where she will undertake various activities aimed at fostering partnerships and progress in the country.

According to a statement released to Malawi24, Eziakonwa is expected to arrive in Malawi today, March 3 and she will be here up to 6, March 2024 for the High-Level mission.

During her visit, Eziakonwa will meet President Lazarus Chakwera, Senior government officials, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), other UN agencies, development partners, women and youth groups, local innovators, and other stakeholders.

While in the capital, she will also visit Naturals Limited factory, a UNDP-supported enterprise, to see its positive impact on income and livelihoods. She will also travel to Mchinji district to see the Sitolo Solar Minigrid and the National ID Registration Centre at Kamwendo Teachers Development Centre.

Ms. Eziakonwa will also participate in a Round Table discussion on women empowerment, focusing on removing barriers to gender equality and women’s advancement.

Eziakonwa will conclude her visit by inaugurating the University Innovation Pod (UniPOD) at Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) with the Head of State.