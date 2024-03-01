Police in Ntchisi have arrested 35-year-old Jackson Kachala for allegedly manhandling an elderly man on 26th February 2024 at Mwandumba village in Traditional Authority Chikho.

Public Relations Office for Ntchisi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed to Malawi24 the arrest of Jackson Kachala.

Sub Inspector Zgambo has told Malawi24 that the arrest was made following a video clip that went viral on February 26 2024.

She said that in the clip, Jackson was seen pulling the victim, stripping his trousers on accusations that he had eaten a K100 worth of chigumu [locally made cake], which he hadn’t paid for.

Kachala is in police custody.

Meanwhile, Jackson has been charged with an act intended to cause bodily harm and he’ll appear in court soon to answer the charge.

In the meantime, Ntchisi Police Station is condemning any ill-treatment towards the elderly and will arrest anyone committing such acts.

Jackson Kachala, 35, hails from Mwandumba village in Traditional Authority Chikho in Ntchisi.