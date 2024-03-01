Flames coach Patrick Mabedi has named a 27-man provisional squad of local based players, which will go in camp on Sunday in preparations for a four-nation tournament later this month.

Malawi will host Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe at Bingu National stadium in Lilongwe during the forthcoming FIFA window between March 18-26

FAM Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the team will camp in Blantyre for two weeks before moving to Lilongwe on 15th March.

“After 15th March, the coach will then include the foreign based players as they move to Lilongwe for the tournament. This is a FIFA window, and all players are available for selection,” said Zakazaka.

The following is the full squad.

Goalkeepers: Innocent Nyasulu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Austin Chirambo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers)

Defenders: Mark Lameck (Silver Strikers), Dannie Chimbalanga (MAFCO), Chimwemwe Nkhoma (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Stanley Sanudi (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Lawrence Chaziya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Yamikani Mologeni (FCB Nyasa Bullets), Alex Kambilinya (Wakawaka Tigers), Blessings Mpokera (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Joseph Balakasi, (Dedza Dynamos)

Midfielders: Chrispin Mapemba (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Francisco Madinga (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana (Silver Strikers), Lloyd Aaron (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Patrick Mwaungulu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Lanjesi Nkhoma (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Yankho Singo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Wongani Lungu (Ekwendeni Hammers), Patrick Macheso (Silver Strikers)

Strikers: Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks), Christopher Kumwembe (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Ephraim Kondowe (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Clement Nyondo (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Source: FAM