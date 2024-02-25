Police at Chilipa in Mangochi have arrested Anusa Sausande, 19, who is suspected of stabbing to death Kassim Chilambe, 21, after the duo discovered that they were going out with the same girl.

The incident occurred on Sunday, at Nkaweya village, Traditional Authority Ntonda in the district.Mangochi Police Station Publicist Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said that it is alleged that the two were staying in the same village but had been picking quarrels over a girl they both fell in love with.

She added that the girl in question ended the love affair with the suspect and chose to continue with Chilambe (now deceased), which angered the suspect.

“On the said date, the suspect found the two love birds chatting within the village and immediately produced a knife, stabbing his fellow on the chest. Chilambe collapse on the spot,” said Daudi.

He was then rushed to Phirilongwe Health Centre by well-wishers, where he died while receiving treatment, and a postmortem conducted at the facility revealed that death was due to severe loss of blood.

Meanwhile, Sausande will answer charges of murder in court after the completion of paperwork.

Police in Mangochi are appealing to the public to opt for amicable ways of settling their differences to avoid committing such serious crimes.