Member of Parliament for Nkhata-Bay Central Symon Vuwa Kaunda says there is poor mobile network connectivity in the area and it is negatively affecting the development of area.

Kaunda said this in Parliament when he was asking the Minister of Information to intervene on the matter.

According to Kaunda, most areas in his constituency are behind the hills and people are having challenges to communicate due to poor network connectivity.

He then asked the Minister of Information to ask Network providers which are Airtel and TNM to increase the strength of the existing towers in order to cover areas which are behind towers.

“You know our area being the Lakeshore is mountainous so we have areas which are not covered by Airtel and indeed TNM. So the request was to the Minister of information, to ask TNM and Airtel to increase the strength of existing towers so that it can cover wide areas. I have in mind the areas of GVH Kamwadi at Malemba Kapingama, Samala, TA Khoza and other areas under TA Khoza, TA Mundola GVH Kamadi among others,” said Kaunda.

Responding to the MP, Minister of Information Moses Kumkuyu said he will engage the service providers to find a lasting solution to the concerns raised by Nkhata-Bay Central MP.