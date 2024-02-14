Police in Limbe have arrested Bright Maisa, 34, for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a motorcycle taxi operator at Chichiri flyover.

According to Sub Inspector Chibisa Mulimbika, Deputy Public Relations Officer Limbe Police Station, it was reported that the victim, a motorcycle taxi operator who rides a red Lifan LF 150-7 motorcycle registration number BT 12854, was hired by the suspect at Goliyo in Ndirande to drop him off at Chichiri fly over.

At the destination, as the motorcycle slowed down to a halt, four unknown men joined the suspect. Maisa grabbed the motorcycle and threw the victim off. The other four assaulted him.

As this happened, Limbe police vehicle patrol team that was driving on the highway had encountered the scene of crime. The four bolted but Maisa was arrested.

The victim was issued a police medical report form and referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Maisa, who hails from Misanjo village Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje district, is in custody awaiting court appearance. Meanwhile, investigations are underway to arrest the four suspects that bolted.