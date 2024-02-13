Newly promoted FOMO FC have appointed Gilbert Chirwa as head coach to replace Mapopa Kent Msukwa whose contract was not renewed after the team got promoted to the Malawi’s elite, TNM Super League.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Chirwa was happy to take the team to the promised land of the TNM Super League though, he said, it will be a big challenge to him.

He has since advised the team’s officials to look for experienced players to mix with other players already in the team.

“Those that know me don’t doubt me. I aim to change the complexion of the team; to plant playing mentality in players and introduce a winning formula. I am glad that FOMO has given me this chance to lead them in TNM Super League.

“lf we can work together, I believe, the team will have better performance,” said Chirwa.

He said FOMO fans should expect a backroom staff soon as the team is already in search.

Chirwa, a holder of CAF class A license, comes in to replace Msukwa who has a CAF C license, a disqualification from being head coach of a team in the TNM Super League.

FOMO FC General Secretary, Richard Khembo, said the team considered several factors in signing the coach three coaches applied for the job.

“We are expecting a lot from the coach. Our conversation with him went well and all he needs is our full support; we know he will deliver. We are ready to do everything that he tells us because he is in charge of knowing the team’s needs and wants for better results,” said Khembo.

Chirwa, former Malawi national team player, was with Dedza Dynamos as head coach before moving to Mulanje based FOMO FC.

Reported by Petro Mkandawire