The first deputy speaker in Malawi’s National Assembly Madalitso Kazombo has emphasized that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Members of Parliament’s action of blocking the entrance of Parliament Building cannot intimidate the Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara.

Kazombo was responding to Ntchisi East member of Parliament who is also government leader of backbenchers Ulemu Chilapondwa who says the actions of DPP members is pausing a threat to the members in the house as they were forced to use the gates which they don’t use because of blockage.

Chilapondwa added that actions by DPP are setting bad precedence and showing disrespect to Speakership and standing orders of the house.

“This is setting a bad precedence and shows disrespect to speaker. They are showing how arrogant and disrespectful they are and disrespectful” he said.

Deputy speaker Kazombo concurred that the actions by members at the gate amount to contempt of Parliament and assured of proper action to be taken as the direction comes from the speaker’s office.

Kazombo said: “The Speakership under mama Catherine Gotani Hara can not be intimidated.”

In his words, Zomba Chisi Member who was expelled from DPP Mark Botomani called for immediate action saying Parliament cannot be kept under hostage at any point.

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda then asked the deputy speaker to suspend the house for speakership to make consultation for immediate clarity saying that there are also DPP supporters who joined the blockage.

Over 20 DPP Members of Parliament were outside parliament as they were issued with a two-day suspension from Parliament on Monday under order 105 for misbehaving. Their fellow members also shunned the deliberations stating actions in solidarity.