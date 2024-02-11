In this digital age, social media is drastically impacting lives in both positive and negative ways. Positively, one of the comical and best TikToker, Chippie uwah is a stress remover to many in as far as comedy is concerned.

Born Chipiliro Alick Chauwa, from Nkhotakota district currently in Zomba, Chippie’s comedies emerged in 2022 after he joined TikTok.

In a conversation with him, Chippie explained that his Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) results hit him hard, as it did not come out proportionate to how good he was performing in class and for that reason, stress took over him.

Chippie won Maso and FAMA awards last year

During that stressful moment, his cousin introduced TikTok to him and helped him on how he can monetary use the App to deal with financial predicaments he was facing and through that he gradually moved on.

“Honestly, nobody inspired me. However, the likes of Tamia ja, Nomsa, Victor and Dr. Com, facilitated courage in me because I could watch their videos frequently on TikTok before I started doing my own videos,” said Chippie.

The 20-year- old TikToker then started making videos/comedies that would deal with peoples’ stress and other mental detrimentals.

His unique style in acting won the hearts of many Malawians especially ladies, no wonder he got two accolades from MASO and FAMA awards last year.

“I want to become one of the Malawian giants in creating mouth watering content and organizing big events across the country,” he added.

Apart from being a Tiktoker, Chippie is a second year nursing student at Malawi College of Health Sciences.