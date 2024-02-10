The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services says the country will continue to experience dry spells till the end of the rainy season in April 2024.

Speaking Friday in Zomba on the sidelines of the launch of Enhancing National Climate Services (ENACTS) Map rooms, the department’s Director, Dr. Lucy Mtilatila, said from the global climate models, projections show El Nino conditions will continue up to June 2024.

Mtilatila said this, therefore, means the country will continue to receive normal to below-normal rains, just as projected in the first seasonal climate outlook.

“The new update is no different from the seasonal climate outlook we released in October 2023. The weather forecasts are showing that, as a country, we will continue to experience fewer rains and dry spells until the end of the season. However, this time around, the dry spells would be across the country,” she said.

She added: “So far, the country has experienced normal to below-normal rainfall during the first half of the rainy season. In February to April 2024, subseason, we should expect the same with some cessations.”

Meanwhile, Mtilatila has urged Malawians to consult agriculture experts on what crops could be planted to survive these climatic conditions.

She said when the Department releases a weather forecast, it expects Malawians to use the information in deciding what crops to grow.

Edward Sumani, a farmer in Zomba Malosa, expressed worry over the new weather update.

Sumani said should the dry spell continue as predicted by the department; Malawi should brace for continued food insecurity.

“In some parts of the country, crops are wilting up, and this is worrisome. It is our prayer that God hears our cry,” said Sumani.

By Solister Mogha