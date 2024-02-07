Following a successful inaugural Nde’feyo Entertainment Legacy show which was hosted at Illusionz in Lilongwe, Chitoliro Productionz have added Trumel and Bucci to the Blantyre edition.

The two acts have joined Maskal, Piksy and Onesimus for the Nde’feyo Legacy celebration show scheduled to take place on Saturday, 10th February, 2024 at Club 24/7 – Kameza in Blantyre.

Co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Nde’feyo Entertainment, who is now Executive Producer of the new creative industries outfit, Chitoliro Productionz, Ken Zizwa Limwame, indicated that Trumel and Bucci have been added to the show by public demand.

“Trumel and Bucci have been added by public demand following an epic and unforgettable show in Lilongwe. This is more like a homecoming and family reunion kind of a show as we all know Nde’feyo started and was based in Blantyre,” said Limwame.

Trumel couldn’t hold his excitement for the show as he highlighted that he exists to entertain his fans who are always looking forward to his performance.

“In a very simple way, let me say this is more like a family reunion to me and you can imagine how excited I am. I can’t wait to perfom with them oncemore.

“There is no Trumel without the fans. In fact, the main reason that I am part of the show it’s because my fans demanded so. I know they have missed me, so I will give them the “I missed you too” kind of perfomance”, said Trumel.

In his remarks, Bucci explained that he is excited to re-unite with his big brothers in music.

“It’s an absolute outstanding experience to re-unite with my big brothers and the Nde’feyo team for such a nostalgic event. It definitely feels just like the old times again when we were touring around the whole of Malawi.

“People should definitely look out for how we all as artists and individuals have evolved over the years, finding our sounds, our niche and this is where it all began. So I am definitely bringing out the Bucci Worldwide without a doubt,” said Bucci.

Nde’feyo Entertainment was founded by Zizwa and Khumbo Kabuzi Munthali hinged on their success as Biriwiri.

Other former Nde’feyo Entertainment artists include Patience Namadingo, Mada Ngoleka, McLuther and Sigidi.