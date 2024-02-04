Mighty Tigers head coach Leo Mpulula says the club will return to its old glory as he is looking forward to the upcoming season in the domestic competitions.

Mpulula, who was with Silver Strikers before returning to Tigers at the end of last year, was speaking to Wa Ganyu in which he unveiled his plans for the team that has been escaping relegation for the last three seasons.

“I am back to revive Tigers, to bring it to its old glory by competing in the league and in other cup competitions. This is a club that used to winning but it has been struggling, and I know that there is a big challenge ahead, but I am looking forward to the new season where we will compete and not just to participate,” he said.

Nicknamed Ferguson, the tough spoken coach, was also quick to reveal that Tigers will develop talent for the big teams, and in the end, the players developed would be used by the National team.

“We have had several players developed by Tigers who are now playing for the big teams and also for the national team. But of late, Tigers hasn’t produced enough talent, but with my return, I will ensure that we continue developing players for them and for the national team. I am good at doing this, and I am pretty sure that this will be achieved,” he explained.

On financial challenges associated by the club, he said: “Yes, the team has been struggling financially, but I had the opportunity to sit down with Technical Director Reuben Alufandika and his management to support me so that we achieve everything together. Like I said, it won’t be an easy journey, but with their support, we will do it. People will see new talent ready for the season,” he concluded.

Mpulula is amongst four coaches who were unveiled at different clubs ahead of the new season. He replaces Christopher Nyambose, who is now at Bangwe All Stars, while Andrew Bunya and Oscar Kaunda were named Dedza Dynamos and Baka City head coaches respectively.