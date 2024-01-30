Civil Service United have announced the signing of two goalkeepers ahead of the 2024 season which starts in April.

The Servants, who last won a trophy in 2015, have roped in Blessings Juma from Extreme FC and Rahaman John, a free agent who was on loan at Bangwe All Stars from FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, but was released by the Malawi champions at the end of his loan spell.

The new recruits were unveiled by the club on Tuesday morning.

“We are pleased to report that we have signed two exciting goalkeepers as hinted ahead of the coming season,” said the club’s General Secretary Edgar Chipalanjira.

He also hinted that the government sponsored side will soon unveil six new players to strengthen the team.

“We shall soon unveil two defenders, two midfielders, and two forwards as are steadily implementing our technical plan. We are surely on course to build a strong and resilient squad that will fight for honours this year.

“We promise our fans and followers and sponsors their best season in the new millennium,” he said.

According to reports reaching Malawi24, the club will sign Mphatso Magaleta and Emmanuel Saviel on loan from Bullets, while their former winger, Righteous Banda, who was released by Bullets, will also rejoin the club.

In a related development, Chitipa United goalkeeper George Chikooka is being linked with a move to Silver Strikers.

The Bankers are looking to add another goalkeeper after they lost the battle to sign Innocent Nyasulu, who was unveiled by Bullets a fortnight ago.