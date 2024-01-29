Onesimus, the acclaimed Malawian artist, is set to enchant fans with the release of his latest EP, “I Am Strong.”

This musical masterpiece takes listeners on a profound journey through the complexities of love, resistance, and the quest for genuine connections.

The EP showcases Onesimus’s exceptional vocal prowess and songwriting skills, offering a captivating blend of Afro-Pop, R&B, and traditional Malawian influences.

Onesimus, through his soulful voice and lyrics, takes the listener on a rollercoaster of emotions, exploring the highs and lows of love. The EP revolves around the theme of resisting temptations and the ongoing battle for love in the face of challenges.

“I Am Strong EP” encapsulates the highs and lows of love, exploring themes of apology, anticipation, resilience, and the art of moving forward. Each track is a chapter in the book of love, narrated by Onesimus’s soulful voice and brought to life with rich, evocative lyrics.

rom heartfelt apologies in ‘I’m Sorry’ to the anticipation of waiting for a loved one in ‘Ubwela,’ and the resilience in ‘Runaway,’ each track carries a unique message.

‘Bygones’ is about moving forward, ‘Nabanda’ celebrates the joy of love, while ‘Love Again’ speaks of giving love a second chance. ‘Make up Your Mind’ confronts the uncertainties in relationships.

Through the universal language of music, “I Am Strong EP” delivers a heartfelt message of love, acceptance, and the enduring power of relationships. It’s not just a collection of songs but a deeply personal and relatable exploration of the human heart.

The EP is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Onesimus emerged on the Malawi music scene in 2010 he released his first two singles: “Beautiful” featuring award-winning Malawian rapper Young Kay and “Without Your Love” which landed him his first record deal with the independent record company Nde’feyo Entertainment.

His recent release WyDoMeSo has been well-received by fans and also topped the charts in Malawi and Zambia.