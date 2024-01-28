Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) commemorated International Customs Day on Friday at BICC in Lilongwe under the theme “Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose”.

Speaking during the event, Board Chairperson of MRA Vizenge Kumwenda said that they have been receiving complaints from taxpayers hence they decided to bring a program called MRA4Change.

“Our stakeholders especially the taxpayers were raising some issues in terms of domestic trade customs and imported duties. So MRA took that responsibility seriously, they listened to what stakeholders want. MRA in general behaves and conducts itself in a manner that best serves our stakeholders,” he explained.

Kumwenda also said that the commission will introduce drones to ensure that the issue of smuggling goods is eliminated for good .

On his part , Deputy Director General at Malawi Bureau of Standards Thomas Sengani Malunje said that they have been working with MRA by checking the quality of goods and if the owners of the goods have paid tax.

Malawi Bureau of Standards is one of MRA partners which won awards at the event which was spiced up with traditional dances and live performance by Lawi.