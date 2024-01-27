The Malawi Government through the Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to improving access to health services in remote areas especially in hard-to-reach areas.

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda made the commitment in Phalombe when she toured Maoni Health post which has been constructed by the Malawi Government with financial support from Global Fund.

Speaking after inspecting the Health Post, Chiponda said she was impressed with the progress done by the contractor as the health post is almost done and soon it will start operating.

Chiponda also noted that people in hard-to-reach areas travel more than 20 kilometers to access health services and it is very hard for them that is why the Government is constructing health posts in hard to reach areas.

“Phalombe is going to benefit with about 4 health posts. Apart from health posts, we are also constructing two staff houses like you have seen here in Phalombe. So, we are very happy with the progress of the project especially here in Phalombe and our projection is that this health post will be finished by end March and we will be able to hand over to the community,” said Chiponda.

According to Chiponda, currently 20 health posts are almost done and they will start operating by June this year. The budget for all 20 health posts is estimated at 4.6 Billion Malawi Kwacha excluding approved price adjustments.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Phalombe North East Dennis Namachekecha said people of Phalombe North East are very happy with what Government has done by constructing the much-needed health post in the area.

“Our women used to travel to either Chilinga or Nambazo and the distance is almost 20 kilometres. The construction of this hospital is a relief and a blessing. We are very thankful for the Government of the day for the job well,” said Namachekecha.

On her part, Doreen Sanje who is Manager for Global Fund Gavi Project Implementation, said the construction of health posts is going on very well.

“Most of these facilities we have planned that they will be done by the end of March and they will be handed over and the Government has assured that equipment will be procured and the Global Fund has already provided support for the equipment and we are confident that by the time we get to April everything will be done,” said Sanje.