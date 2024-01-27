Police in Ntchisi have arrested 26-year-old Vincent Mwale for allegedly having sex with a goat at Galang’ande village in the district.

Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed to Malawi24 the arrest of Vincent Mwale.

Sub Inspector Zgambo has told Malawi24 that on the fateful 25 January this year, the owner of the goat heard a strange noise from where he tied his goat. This prompted him to go and check. He was surprised to see the accused person busy having sex with his goat.

He said that upon realising that he has been spotted, Vincent escaped the scene but was later apprehended by community members.

According to reports from community members, this is not the first time the accused person slept with a goat. Being tired of his strange behavior, they thought it wise to bring him to police to face the law.

Vincent Mwale, 26 years, hails from Magana village in Traditional Authority Vuso Jere in Ntchisi.