Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) in partnership with Moyale Barracks on Friday conducted a 12-kilometer walk in a quest to promote the second edition of Mzuzu Half Marathon.

The walk which attracted security agencies such as Police, Immigration and Malawi Prison Services, was conducted from Mzuzu University main gate through M1 road, Mzuzu City town up to Mzuzu Stadium.

In an interview, chairperson of the committee Peter Mumba said he was impressed with the turnout, which is a clear indication that this year’s race will have huge participation.

“I am happy that we have a big turn out at the big walk today organised as a way of coaxing the community to register for the race. We are also using the same to sensitize communities in Mzuzu about healthy living by doing exercises,” he said.

MNCS Regional Sports Officer Grecian Mkandawire asked all Athletes to register as registration is now open.

“Let me encourage all willing athletes to visit our offices to register as the registration is open to all, this year’s race will be accompanied with more fun,” said Mkandawire.

The half Marathon will be held on March 10, 2023 in Mzuzu City.