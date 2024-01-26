President Lazarus Chakwera has called on small-scale business operators to explore untapped opportunities available in the country for them to generate wealth.

President Chakwera made the remarks on Thursday at Sanjika Palace during an interface meeting with small-scale business operators including car dealers, tailors, call boys, mini bus drivers among others.

The Malawi leader said his government values inclusive wealth as enshrined in the Malawi 2063 agenda advising the vendors to use resources available to generate much-needed income to graduate from the current level.

“People say Malawi is the poorest country but that is not a true reflection of it. This country is endowed with abundant and precious resources. Let us see ourselves that we are capable of developing this country on our own,” he said.

The President also advised authorities from the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) to consider revising the terms and conditions for accessing loans so that business people should benefit from the fund to scale up their economic ventures.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda commended President Chakwera for honouring his promise to meet vendors and other small business operators from Blantyre.

Banda also hailed the business operators for contributing to the socio-economic development of the country by among other things creating job to support the country’s vision, particularly on wealth creation.

He then advised them to advocate for peace and unity in their respective places.

Speaking during the same function, NEEF Regional Manager for the south Copeland Ngwira encouraged the business operators to continue applying for loans as individuals or groups to expand their businesses.

He disclosed that K86 billion has so far been disbursed to 158,000 clients across the country with K28 billion given to over 57, 960 clients from the southern region.

One of the business operators, Mervis Latif commended President Chakwera for granting the vendors an opportunity to interact with him.

She asked the government to address some of the challenges they face in their day-to-day operation such as lack of designated places for businesses.

During the interface, other representatives appealed to the President to intervene in sorting out license issues at the road traffic directorate and rehabilitating bus depots.

President Chakwera is expected to conduct similar interface meetings with small business operators in the central as well as northern regions.

Reported by Memory Kutengule Chatonda