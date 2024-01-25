Due to the continued spread of cholera, authorities in Zambia say schools in the country will remain closed until February 12, 2024 to protect the lives of people.

Education minister Douglas Syakalima said at a briefing on Wednesday that in order to recover the lost time, the 2024 school calendar for public, private, grant-aided and community schools and colleges has been adjusted .

The Minister said schools will open for term one on Monday 12th February 2024 and will close on Friday 26th April 2024.

Schools and colleges will open for term two on Monday 6th May 2024 and will close on Friday 9th August 2024.

They will open for term three on Monday 2nd September 2024 and close on Friday 6th December 2024.

Syakalima further said alternative modes of learning that have been put in place by the Ministry of Education should be utilized to ensure that learners are kept constructively busy.

In the last 24 hours, 439 people have been admitted to hospitals in Zambia due to cholera. The country has recorded over 12,600 cases since October last year.