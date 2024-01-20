Jenda Police in Mzimba yesterday apprehended 98 Ethiopian immigrants who were in a van on their way to Lilongwe.

Police officers of Jenda mounted an ad hoc roadblock around Jenda on 19 January acting on information that there were illegal immigrants travelling to Lilongwe in motor vehicles.

At around 21:00, three motor vehicles appeared. A Fuso fighter Van registration number NN4023 was in between two small cars.

The front vehicle tried to divert from the roadblock and this prompted officers to shoot its front tyres. However, the vehicle did not stop and the driver managed to escape on deflated tyres.

In the process, the driver and the assistance of the Van jumped out while the vehicle was still in motion. The Van only stopped after hitting another Van that was in front.

After opening the Van, it was discovered that it was full of illegal immigrants from Ethiopia hence their arrest.

The back vehicle, Toyota Mark II white in colour managed to turn around and speed off. All 98 illegal immigrants will be taken to court for entering into Malawi illegally.