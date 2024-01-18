President Lazarus Chakwera, who suspended his foreign trips until March, 2024, will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo tomorrow for a three-day trip.

According to a statement released by ministry of Foreign Affairs, the president will travel to Kinshasa to hold bilateral talks with DRC president-elect Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo on the sidelines of his inauguration on 20th January.

“Tshisekedi has invited Chakwera to hold urgent talks with him on regional security matters that affect Malawi Defence Force troops currently deployed in peacekeeping activities in Eastern DRC,” says the statement.

Chakwera has since temporarily suspended his programs in the southern region of Malawi to undertake the “unscheduled” trip to DRC .

President Chakwera is expected to depart from Malawi via Chileka Airport at 11 O’clock in the morning and return at 18;25 through the same Chileka to resume his local trips in the southern region.

Recently Social commentator Victor Chipofya Jr. Told the local media that president can delegate some of his local duties to save the scarce public funds.

In November last year, Chakwera suspended international travel for himself and his ministers as part of austerity measures following a 44 percent devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha. He said the measures would be in place until March this year.