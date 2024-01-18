Police at Chizumulu Island in Likoma District have arrested marketing officer for Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC), Faxon Munthali, 40, for allegedly misappropriating funds amounting to K5.8 million.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Likoma Police Station, Sergeant Enala Kalua said Wednesday that Munthali was working as unit marketing officer at Chizumulu ADMARC Depot and his contract was terminated following temporary closure of the corporation.

“It is alleged that the suspect had in possession K9.6 million cash for the company and he misappropriated a sum of K5.8 million through dubious means claiming that it was part of his earnings for the past 10 years he has been working,” she said.

Kalua said the matter was discovered by auditors and later reported to Likoma Police Station which led to the arrest of Munthali.

Munthali, who hails from Mbuza Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mwalweni in Rumphi District, has since been charged with theft by public servant.

Reported by Ireen Mseteka