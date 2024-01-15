A 41-year-old primary school teacher in Mulanje is in police custody for allegedly breaking into a secondary school teacher’s house and stealing items worth 2.8 million Malawi kwacha.

The suspect has been identified as Square Valamanja. He is alleged to have committed the crime together with other on the night of January 9, 2024, at Njedza village in the district. Valamanja’s accomplices are yet to be arrested.

Mulanje Police Spokesperson Sergeant Innocent Moses said a plasma TV screen, JBL sound bar, Dstv and Gotv decoders, a laptop bag that contained assorted items, five remote controls, three flash discs, and K20,000 in cash were stolen on the night.

Moses said the suspect got his Malawi School Certificate of Education while serving a sentence in one of the prisons in the country. After he was released, he joined the teaching service.