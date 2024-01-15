President for Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) Reverend Wilson Mitambo has called on the Government to help the mission remove people who have encroached into the mission’s land.

Speaking during Chilembwe commemoration ceremony at PIM in Chiradzulu, Reverend Mitambo said the mission’s land holds rich history and efforts to remove the encroachers has yielded no fruits.

“We implore you sir to intervene on the matter urgently, this is the mission’s land with rich history that can attract many tourists and complement your formular of development, therefore it requires total security,” said Mitambo.

The PIM president said the encroachers have opened farms in the mission’s land without consent from PIM which he described as a worrisome development.

In his speech, President Lazarus Chakwera said he has noted the concerns raised by Mitambo and assured there will be follow up to such cases soon.

John Chilembwe Commemoration Day falls on 15th January every year and prayers are held at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM). Chilembwe is commemorated as a hero who fought against colonialism in Malawi.