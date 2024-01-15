Silver Strikers FC have made their second signing of the summer by bringing on board McDonald Lameck from Blue Eagles FC.

The Flames right back has penned to paper a three-year deal from the area 30 based side.

Speaking through the club’s media on Monday, Banda said he is looking forward to contributing to the success of the team.

Lameck

“I am very to join Silver Strikers, which is a big team. I know the expectations that are there. Therefore, I will try my level best to perform beyond expectations,” he said.

He was named TNM Super League rookie of the season in the 2022 season, where he played a vital role in helping Blue Eagles finish second to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the league.

Before joining the just relegated team, he played for Bullets Reserves and Ntopwa FC, respectively.

He is a second player from Eagles to sign for the Central Bankers after Christopher Gototo was unveiled by the Area 47 based side a week ago.

The Bankers are strengthening the team following a second successive trophy less campaign.