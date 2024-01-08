The Catholic Diocese of Zomba has donated assorted items to the survivors of Cyclone Freddy at St. Francis Xavier-Lingoni Parish in Machinga district.

Beneficiaries received 10-kilogram bag of maize flour and 2-kilogram bag of maize seed. The items came from Missio Austria through Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS).

In his speech, Bishop of Zomba Diocese, His Lordship Alfred Mateyu Chaima, thanked Missio Austria for the timely help to the survivors of the cyclone.

He also asked the beneficiaries to put to good use the items they have received and instructed them to continue praying for those people who spend their resources to help them and also to pray for their diocese.

Bishop Chaima further encouraged the people to plant more trees so as to cover up the bare ground since the bad weather that people are facing nowadays is because of the environment that has been destroyed deliberately by human actions.

The Diocesan Bishop also advised them to diversify their cropping so that when one crop fails they can rely on the other.

In his remarks, Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Phillip Mumbulu, thanked His Lordship for choosing to assist St. Francis Xavier Lingoni Parish among all other parishes that are going through difficult times. He then advised the people not to sell whatever they received but instead to use that according to the intention of the donor.

One of the beneficiaries Gideon Chiphwanya thanked Zomba Diocese for supporting them with maize flower and maize seeds.

“We lost a lot of things here during Cyclone Freddy we thank God for this donation.” Gideon Chiphwanya said.