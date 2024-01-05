FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have completed the signing of midfielder Lloyd Banega Aaron from Civil Service United on a three-year deal.

The 22-year old, who will turn 23 next week and has vast experience, made several appearances for the Lilongwe based side and he also made a breakthrough with the Malawi National Football Team where he has made more than seven appearances.

Aaron started his career through Civil Youth ranks before earning promotion to the main team and established himself as one of the key members for the Capital City side where he helped them to survive relegation at the end of last season’s TNM Super League.

Speaking through Bullets media soon after his unveiling, Banega said he was very delighted to join a team that has a winning culture as witnessed by the success in the 2023 season where three of the four trophies have been won by The People’s Team.

“I am very happy to start a new life with my new family that always do well and I am looking forward to achieving more with Bullets. It was an easy decision for me to come here the moment this club showed their interest in me. So I am delighted to open a new chapter of my career with the champions,” he said.

His signature didn’t come so easily as several of Bullets’ rivals were all looking to secure the services of the player, but, Aaron said his new club offered him a platform which the other clubs would not do.

“I have played for Civil in the domestic scene, but I couldn’t play in the CAF Champions League so this club has offered me the opportunity to play in Champions League hence my decision to join them because the other clubs would not offer me this great opportunity. I want to play in the Champions League to further improve my career,” he expressed his satisfaction.

By joining a side that has already won the Super League, FDH Bank Cup and recently, Castel Challenge Cup, the tough tackling midfielder has a task of adding more value to a squad that has won everything and is on course to win a quadruple if they beat Mafco FC in the Airtel Top 8 Cup final on Saturday.

But he says he is ready for the challenge:” Yes, it’s not easy to step into this team which has players who have already delivered, but, I am ready for the challenge in order to add more value to the club and to keep on winning especially in the Champions League where we need to compete at the highest level,” he concluded.

Banega becomes Kalisto Pasuwa’s first signing ahead of the 2024 season.