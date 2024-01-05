Malawi Network of Older Persons Organisation donated assorted food items and non-food items worth about K3.5 million to elderly people who survived Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Traditional Authorities Nkagula and Malemia in Zomba.

Donating the items, MANEPO Programmes Manager, Goodwell Thunga said the organisation decided to donate the assorted food items and non-food items to the elderly after realizing that they lost property following the cyclone.

He expressed hope that the donated items will help the elderly to meet their basic needs as they celebrate the new year.

The donation of maize flour, salt, soya pieces, sugar, cooking oil and soap reached out to 100 elderly people from Nkagula and 50 elderly from Malemia.

Thunga therefore appealed to the recipients to use the items for consumption other than selling them.

“MANEPO realized that the elderly went through hard time after Tropical Cyclone Freddy. This is why we decided to donate the items,” he added.

District Social Welfare Officer for Zomba, Christopher Ndaona, said the elderly face number of challenges and hailed MANEPO for complimenting government efforts in promoting welfare of the elderly.

One of the recipients, Ayinesi Sailesi from Phetembe 2 Village, Traditional Authority Nkagula thanked MANEPO for donating the food items and soap.

“We lost a lot of things including food after Tropical Cyclone Freddy. We’re grateful for this donation,” Sailesi added.

She further appealed to other organisation to assist them with various items that should help to make their ends meet.