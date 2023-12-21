The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Disciplinary Committee has dismissed Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ appeal regarding the verdict of their first leg match against Silver Strikers in the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal match at Bingu National Stadium.

The Competitions Committee awarded the Central Bankers a 2-0 margin following Wanderers’ decision to abandon the match after they conceded what they described as a ‘controversial goal’ towards the end of the match.

The Nomads accused Referee Godfrey Nkhakananga of awarding the goal despite blowing his whistle in the run-up to the goal, which was scored by Stain Davie.

Wanderers through their Lawyers, Kalekeni Kaphale and David Kanyenda, appealed against the decision on the grounds that Nkhakananga is the one who was supposed to be punished for ‘deliberately’ messing up the game and that FAM should scrap the second goal to restart the match at 1-1 or they go into the second leg at 1-1.

But this has been thrown out by the Appeals committee, saying Wanderers violated article 10.3 of the Rules and Regulations of the competition.

Wanderers will also need to pay a fine of MK22 million to be used to repair some properties damaged during the riots. However, the country’s soccer governing body has accepted to remove a fine of MK2 million for causing the abandonment as well as MK500,000 for failing to control their supporters.

“The rest of the decision of the FAM Disciplinary Committee is upheld. (Forfeiture of the match and the restitutory fine of MK 22, 083, 400),” reads part of the statement signed by Arthur Nanthuru.

The Committee has also awarded Silver Strikers a 2-0 second leg win following Wanderers’ refusal to show up for the match, which was arranged by FAM on 6 December at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Bankers will now face Mafco FC in the semifinas, and the winner will play FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the final.

Wanderers are yet to comment on the latest verdict.