Airtel Africa has registered its 150 millionth customer, a milestone which the company says underscores its commitment to enriching the lives of its customers through provision of access to digital and mobile money services.

According to Airtel, the growth reflects Airtel Africa’s commitment to reaching more people, with more services, in more places than ever before.

“By bringing mobile banking, data, and telecoms to underserved communities across sub-Saharan Africa, Airtel Africa is driving financial and digital inclusion and helping to unlock the potential of people, businesses, and societies,” Airtel has said in a statement.

Looking forward, Airtel Africa says it is focused on further expansion, increased innovation, and continued investments to ensure a digitally empowered future for all.

In response to the increased demand for accessible and affordable services, Airtel Africa is continuing to expand its network and invest in the future through fiber and 5G. This is supported by new, best-in-class digital products, services, and content.

Speaking on the milestone, Airtel Africa’s Group CEO, Segun Ogunsanya, has thanked each one of the stakeholders for their continued commitment and support in helping the company reach this milestone.

Ogunsanya added that his is just the beginning of a journey that will see many more milestones in the coming years.