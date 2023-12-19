Malawi Government inaugurated Malawi’s embassy in Rabat, Morocco on Tuesday, about a year after Morocco established its embassy in Malawi.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the embassy in Rabat was established in August this year following a directive by President Lazarus Chakwera.

“[Minister of Foreign Affairs] Nancy Tembo has therefore inaugurated the embassy today, Monday, 18th December, 2023,” the statement says.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the establishment of the embassy in Rabat is an important milestone in strengthening the cordial relationship between Malawi and Morocco.

During a news conference with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, Tembo said Malawi wants to strengthen its cooperation with Morocco in various fields and raise them to a new heights, especially through the implementation of the 2022-2024 cooperation roadmap.

Morocco’s Mapnews reported that Tembo also expressed Malawi’s willingness to draw inspiration from the Moroccan experience in the development of agriculture, tourism, and the mining sector.