Former presidential bodyguard Norman Chisale is vying for the position of National Youth Director in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chisale who used to be bodyguard of former President Peter Mutharika has released posters promoting his bid.

On his poster, Chisale says he will be a director who will be giving fuel and money to party youths. According to Chisale, he also knows what a youth director for the DPP needs to be doing.

The poster came out after the DPP announced that it would hold an elective conference on 26 December in respect to a court order which directed the party to hold the convention within 90 days.

However, the party has since shifted the convention to a yet to be determined date following the High Court’s ruling on 18 December extending the period within which the party can hold a convention.

Apart from Chisale, former President Peter Mutharika also announced that he will contest at the convention for the position of party president. Mutharika who has been DPP leader since 2012, is seeking a third term as DPP president in order to contest in the 2025 presidential elections where he will be looking to return to the presidency.

Mutharika already ruled Malawi from 2014 to 2020 when he was ousted by President Lazarus Chakwera. During the period Mutharika was president, Chisale was his bodyguard.