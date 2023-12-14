In a bid to promote hardworking spirit amongst staff, one of Malawi’s leading financial service providers, Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited has sent its seven 2023 top performing sales staff to Thailand for holidays.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Old Mutual Malawi Human Capital Executive, Rex Kadzongwe who said the seven outstanding employees left Malawi on 12 December for an 8-day adventurous trip to the Asian country and are expected back next week on 20 December, 2023.

Kadzongwe said each of the seven, achieved 50% above their annual target by the end of October 2023 and the trip is a reward attached to this record.

The Human Capital Executive continued by saying as a responsible business, the company recognises staff as a key stakeholder and that they believe that these types of rewards create an environment where employees find a deep sense of connection and meaning in their purpose of enabling their customers financially thrive.

“We are a company that believes in recognizing and rewarding exceptional performance. These trips are one of the many incentives that Old Mutual offers as a way of encouraging staff to work hard and meet their targets.

“The travelling team will come back rejuvenated and more motivated for the next financial year which in turn translates to superior customer experience,” said Kadzongwe.

One of the outstanding staff, Grey Tewete, said they are looking forward to enjoying their time and that they chose Thailand because of its weather particularly in December, the number of tourist sites and the country’s rich history.

Apart from Tewete, other staff travelling include Philip Waluza, Johnas Mwanja, Kenneth Kaunda, Asa Mwalwanda, Emmie Madikhula, and Sharon Mkandawire.