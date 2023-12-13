Police in Chikwawa have arrested three people for allegedly stealing items from a moving motor vehicle in Chikwawa escarpments.

The trio has been identified as Benard Isaac, 23, Josephy Richard, 20, both from Saidi Village and Mphatso Samson aged 24, from John Village, Traditional Authority Mulilima in Chikwawa District.

The three were arrested on December 12, 2023 after police received a complaint from the driver of the vehicle.

The driver told police that that the vehicle carried construction materials and was descending Chikwawa escapements on the night of December 11, 2023.

Upon arrival at Saidi village while descending Chikwawa escapements, criminals started pelting stones at the said moving vehicle while stealing some items. The driver did not stop.

He later reported the matter at Thabwa Roadblock after he discovered that some items were stolen.

Eventually, the officers at the said check point rushed to the scene but the criminals had already fled the place.

Police instituted investigations which led to the arrest of the trio and also the recovery a bag of cement and a machine worth K8.5 million.

Meanwhile, the trio has admitted to have stolen the items from the said motor vehicle and the driver has also positively identified the items.

All suspects will be taken to court soon to answer charges of theft which contravenes section 278 of the Penal Code.

Police in the district have intensified patrols in the area to ensure that road users are safe while travelling through the escarpments

By Jospeh Nota