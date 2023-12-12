People from Nkombezi Constituency in Chikwawa district are all smiles and safer from contacting waterborne diseases this rainy season after Pacific Group repaired all broken boreholes for free.

Pacific Group is running a free borehole rehabilitation project across the country and their team was recently in Nkombezi Constituency in Chikwawa district where 46 non-functional boreholes have been repaired, thereby rescuing community members who have been drinking water from unsafe sources.

According to James Msusa who is the team leader for Pacific Borehole Rehabilitation Project, within the 17 days which his team has been in the constituency, the company has managed to repair all the 46 broken boreholes which have been idle for years.

Msusa is very optimistic that the revival of these 46 boreholes will protect community members who have for a while been drinking from unsafe water sources where their livestock have been relying on too.

“We have been here for 17 days only and within those days, we have managed to repair all the 46 broken boreholes. It is our hope that the boreholes will bring some positive changes to people from the constituency because water challenges have been an issue in the area for so long.

“We have heard and saw it with our eyes people drinking from same water sources, thus unprotected wells and streams where their livestock go to drink as well. So, we believe this is good news worthy celebrations,” said Msusa.

Msusa further indicated that the group which has fixed over 7000 broken boreholes since 2015, is now heading to Lalanje Constituency in Nsanje district where similar rehabilitation works will be carried out.

Recently, Malawi’s Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Sidik Mia, commended Pacific Group for rehabilitating seven thousand boreholes in 116 Constituencies across the country, claiming this is no mini achievement.

“As Minister of Water and Sanitation, I salute Pacific Borehole Rehabilitation Project for being one of the true partners in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector in the country. The initiative to rehabilitate boreholes aligns seamlessly with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s vision to provide safe drinking water to all Malawians.

“The cumulative impact of these efforts positions our nation on a promising path to achieving Sustainable Development Goal number six, ensuring universal access to clean water. We are grateful for this timely intervention,” wrote Mia on her Facebook page.