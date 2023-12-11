The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has been rocked by reports that an audit has allegedly revealed mismanagement surrounding resources donated to Malawi by world football body FIFA.

Outlined in a letter titled “2022 Central Review Action Plan” reportedly authored by FIFA officials, the damning findings unearth three critical counts: Misuse of Football Development Funds, Insufficient Donations of Footballs to Schools, and the issuance of Passports to 17 Participants instead of the agreed 20 for the Africa Schools Tournament.

As tremors ripple through Malawi’s football fraternity, the reported FIFA document swiftly demands transparency, urging FAM to disclose all documentation and transactions—a resolute commitment to justice in the face of controversy.

Efforts to reach FAM’s General Secretary, Alfred Gunda, were futile, with his response citing his unavailability due to ongoing meetings.

However, in a statement today , FAM’s Communications Department asserts that there is no audit queries regarding their FIFA Forward Programs, emphasizing that all relevant information is available on FAM’s official website and the document circulating is fake..

“FAM remains resolute in compliance to its governance processes and regulations and will continue to exercise transparency and accountability,” reads part of the statement.

However, Sports Analyst Henry Gome, remains unconvinced, expressing skepticism about FAM’s response and pointing to longstanding allegations regarding their lack of transparency and accountability.

Gome insists that a forensic audit is imperative: “This is a glaring indication that things are not okay. A forensic audit is imperative at this very moment!”

Football Administrator Kondi Msungama joins the chorus of concern, lamenting the tarnishing of Malawian football’s reputation.

Msungama advocates for a stringent audit to hold responsible parties accountable, highlighting the potential fallout on footballers, coaches, and the entire football ecosystem if the issue remains unresolved.

With the Malawi Football Association is approaching its Elective General Meeting on the 16th of December in Mzuzu where FAM president Walter Nyamilandu will seek re-election, Sports Analyst Dan Chemis speculates that this controversy may serve as a death sentence for the current association president.

“This is a severe blow, a harsh reality. The leadership’s stance appears precarious. Look at Youth Football in Malawi – a stark contrast to Zambia, where youngsters revel in abundant resources,” warns Chemis, painting a grim picture of the potential consequences of this controversy on the nation’s football landscape.