Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have hailed the support they receive from stakeholders towards security and have since launched this year’s festive season joint patrols.

The launch of the 2023 festive season joint patrols, took place last Friday on December 8, 2023, where Kanengo police station Officer In-Charge Mercy Msonkho who is also Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) thanked various stakeholders for always joining the station’s fighting against criminal activities.

Msonkho said various materials such as cash, fuel, reflective jackets, stationary and water which various stakeholders have donated to the station for this year’s festive season joint patrol, will enable the law enforcers to intensify patrols both during day and night and in the end reducing criminal activities.

“I am very happy with the support we receive from various stakeholders and we thank them for this. With these items, we will be able to ensure a crime-free festive season just as was the case last year,” said Msonkho.

Msonkho then assured the stakeholders that her office would use the resources for the intended purpose and said they have since set a special committee to ensure proper usage of the items.

On his part, vice chairperson for Kanengo Joint Patrol Initiative, Emmanuel Cheyo touted the initiative as the most helpful since it’s inception over three years ago. Cheyo who is also security officer for Farmers World observed that before the initiative, criminals used to terrorise the industrial area as well as residential areas saying this led to the birth of the initiative.

On this note, Cheyo asked people in the area to report suspicious people to police saying criminals stay in the same communities concerned.

“People who commit crime in our areas do not come from Blantyre, we stay with them and we know them. It is therefore our duty to help police in identifying such people so that security prevails,” Cheyo observed.

Presenting 200 litres of diesel from Limbe Leaf, the company’s representative, Symon Khakona said his company thought of helping as one way of taking part in security. Khakona concured with Cheyo that since the initiative started, crime has decreased in the area.

“As a company, we understand the efforts by our police in making the area safe and secure. As they have always been doing, we expect that this year they will do their best in tightening security in the area,” he said.

Kanengo Joint Patrol Initiative is a grouping of Police officers and other people especially those working in the industrial area. Its aim is to ensure that the two parties work together towards crime-free festive seasons.