Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday booted out Civo Service United from the Castel Challenge Cup to book a quarterfinal place at Kamuzu Stadium.

Three goals from Bullets were enough to punish and book a quarterfinal place.

Nyasa Big Bullets started well as they attempted and missed several chances in the first five minutes of the game.

Despite Civo playing better, Bullets were the first to see the back of the net with a goal from evergreen Lanjesi Nkhoma who was assisted by Sineji. Lanjesi beat Dambuleni and put the ball at the far corner to put Bullets ahead in the 19th minutes of the game.

In the second half, Civo came with possession football but failed to utilize the few chances they got until in the 66th minute when a move from Lanjesi Nkhoma ended in goal as Phodo finished the work to give Bullets a comfortable lead over Civo.

Kelvin Kadzinje then received matching orders for a professional foul on Kondowe in 77th minutes of the game.

Hassan Kajoke added the third goal after connecting a blind cross from Lanjesi Nkhoma in the 84th minute.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Kalisto Pasuwa said his side struggled to win possession in the first 20 minutes.

“In the first 20 minutes, we were failing to win possession and I think the opposition could have killed us. As the game went on, we got a goal earlier and from there we started dominating in each and every position,” said Pasuwa.

Civo United coach Abbas Makawa said they prepared well but it was different on the ground.

“We missed a lot of chances especially in the first half. All in all that’s how football is, they punished us with three goals,” he said.

Bullets are through to the quarterfinal of the Castel Challenge Cup and will face Ekwendeni Hammers on Wednesday.

Elsewhere Bangwe All Stars are through to semifinals after beating Chitipa United through penalties after regulation time ended goalless.